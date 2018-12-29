Parking fines for trailers, RVs, campers

Residents in Hampton Township may be ticketed and fined for leaving mobile homes or recreational vehicles on a public road for more than 12 hours.

Council approved an amendment to its current traffic control and parking regulations regarding motor and/or mobile homes, and recreational vehicles. These are specifically prohibited from parking on any township street at any time.

Motorized vehicles are permitted to be parked on streets in Hampton, according to the ordinance. Parking of non-motorized vehicles is not permitted, including “boats, trailers, Dumpsters or other non-motorized vehicles, with the exception of parking to load and unload items for a limited period of time, not to exceed 12 hours.”

Motor and mobile homes are defined as “a trailer designed and used for living quarters and commercial purposes” and a recreational vehicle is a “trailer and/or vehicle designed or adapted and used for recreational purposes,” according to the township resolution.

In the past, violators would be cited under the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code which meant that they would be subject to the fines listed in the code, according to Mike Peters, council president. Typically these fines are very high. This resolution gives the township the flexibility to set a much lower fine at $25 by using a local township ticket. However, if the ticket is ignored it can be converted into a citation through the PA Vehicle Code, said Peters.

Hampton Township Chief Tom Vulakovich said they’ve had complaints regarding such vehicles like trailers, recreational vehicles and campers being parked on streets for long periods of time. Non-motorized vehicles, including campers and trailers parked on public streets, have caused site distance and road maintenance issues in the past, according to Susan Bernet, assistant township manager. There were no regulations in the Motor Vehicle Code and the Township’s Zoning Ordinance was limited for these types of vehicles.

Vulakovich said their officers would most likely talk to the resident first and if the violating vehicle is not moved, they would then issue a citation.

Township Manager Christopher Lochner had a report of “one resident left (a vehicle) on a street from April to November even after talking to them.”

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.