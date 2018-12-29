Shaler Area students qualify for Future Business Leaders competition
Three Shaler Area High School students qualified to compete at the Future Business Leaders of America’s State Leadership Conference after placing in the competitive events program at regions.
Seniors Marissa Fukas took first place and Jeremy Meyer took fourth place in Accounting 1; and sophomore Josh Chechak placed third in Intro to Business.
The Future Business Leaders of America’s Region 13 Leadership Conference was held on Dec. 11, at The Fez, in Hopewell, and included students from 15 school districts in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, and Clarion counties.
The Shaler Area students each took a 100-question test to challenge their knowledge in each event. Accounting I tests the student’s understanding of basic accounting principles and procedures, including computation, economics, and personal finance. Intro to Business tests the student’s knowledge of basic financial concepts including entrepreneurship, management, and marketing.
Fukas, Meyer and Chechak will represent Shaler Area and compete at the State Leadership Conference on April 8-10, in Hershey.