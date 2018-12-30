Hampton council implements 10-year road maintenance plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 10-year pavement maintenance program is being implemented in Hampton Township thanks to a budget-funding decision by council last week.

The idea behind the program is to put all roads on a rotating maintenance program that will address each township road approximately every 10 to 15 years.

There are 78 miles of roads in the township, according to Mike Peters, council president.

Gateway Engineers prepared a 10-year plan for road maintenance in Hampton, from 2019 to 2028. The company provided a target budget of $1 million per year for a cumulative expenditure of $10 million, according to a plan letter from professional engineer Joseph Sites of Gateway.

In order to help fund this program, council recently approved an increase in capital improvement millage rates.

Taxes were increased by .4275 mills or $42.75 on every $100,000 assessed real estate property value.

Township will budget an estimated $1 million per year for capital roads maintenance program. Prior to the new budget approval, the township budgeted approximately $525,000 a year for road maintenance, according to Peters.

Peters said rising labor and material costs are partly driving up fees for the township, and the former amount of funding would result in “fewer and fewer miles per year because of costs.”

Gateway said the average life expectancy of a road is approximately 10 to 12 years, Peters said.

Gateway also took into account such changes in their projected unit costs for both 5-percent inflation and other items, according to Sites’ letter.

“The prices that were developed and the selection of the roads should be adjusted during the life of the 10-year plan due to economic factors, needs and priorities of the township,” according to Sites. He said the plan should be revisited each year and make adjustments when necessary.

Within the 10-year road program summary by Gateway, they estimated the cost for 2019 roadwork to be $1,035,221.

The township will also have available the proposed timeline of when each township road will be addressed, so residents can know when and which areas are up for maintenance, Lochner said.

For the 2019 road program the list includes Amieth, Arizona, California, Catherine, Clareville, Linwood, Lucy and Ohio drives; Deganhardt, Greenfield, and West McNeal roads; Meadowridge Court; Meadowridge and Harvest lanes; and community parking lots.

Proposed in 2020, the following will be addressed at an estimated $999,856: Ash, Meadowcrest, North Carterton, Stella, and Summit drives; Bronwyn, Drake, Mallard, Prince Phillip, and Shadowwood courts; North Pioneer, Old Hardies, and Soccer Field roads; Murray Avenue; north and south lot; and Talley Cavey Circle.

All streets for the program were provided by Hampton Township and assumed to be milled and overlayed with 3.5 inches of asphalt. Quantities are based on GIS mapping and not field measured, according to the Gateway summary. Measurements were adjusted for cul-de-sacs.

Peters said township residents deserve to have their roads paved on a regular basis and “decided to go forward with a relatively stable source of funding.”

He said the previous year, a carryover from 2017 helped pay for some road maintenance in 2018.

Both Peters and Lochner said this investment is something that will help infrastructure in the township and be something that the residents can see.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.