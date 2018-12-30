Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton council implements 10-year road maintenance plan

Natalie Beneviat | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A 10-year pavement maintenance program is being implemented in Hampton Township thanks to a budget-funding decision by council last week.

The idea behind the program is to put all roads on a rotating maintenance program that will address each township road approximately every 10 to 15 years.

There are 78 miles of roads in the township, according to Mike Peters, council president.

Gateway Engineers prepared a 10-year plan for road maintenance in Hampton, from 2019 to 2028. The company provided a target budget of $1 million per year for a cumulative expenditure of $10 million, according to a plan letter from professional engineer Joseph Sites of Gateway.

In order to help fund this program, council recently approved an increase in capital improvement millage rates.

Taxes were increased by .4275 mills or $42.75 on every $100,000 assessed real estate property value.

Township will budget an estimated $1 million per year for capital roads maintenance program. Prior to the new budget approval, the township budgeted approximately $525,000 a year for road maintenance, according to Peters.

Peters said rising labor and material costs are partly driving up fees for the township, and the former amount of funding would result in “fewer and fewer miles per year because of costs.”

Gateway said the average life expectancy of a road is approximately 10 to 12 years, Peters said.

Gateway also took into account such changes in their projected unit costs for both 5-percent inflation and other items, according to Sites’ letter.

“The prices that were developed and the selection of the roads should be adjusted during the life of the 10-year plan due to economic factors, needs and priorities of the township,” according to Sites. He said the plan should be revisited each year and make adjustments when necessary.

Within the 10-year road program summary by Gateway, they estimated the cost for 2019 roadwork to be $1,035,221.

The township will also have available the proposed timeline of when each township road will be addressed, so residents can know when and which areas are up for maintenance, Lochner said.

For the 2019 road program the list includes Amieth, Arizona, California, Catherine, Clareville, Linwood, Lucy and Ohio drives; Deganhardt, Greenfield, and West McNeal roads; Meadowridge Court; Meadowridge and Harvest lanes; and community parking lots.

Proposed in 2020, the following will be addressed at an estimated $999,856: Ash, Meadowcrest, North Carterton, Stella, and Summit drives; Bronwyn, Drake, Mallard, Prince Phillip, and Shadowwood courts; North Pioneer, Old Hardies, and Soccer Field roads; Murray Avenue; north and south lot; and Talley Cavey Circle.

All streets for the program were provided by Hampton Township and assumed to be milled and overlayed with 3.5 inches of asphalt. Quantities are based on GIS mapping and not field measured, according to the Gateway summary. Measurements were adjusted for cul-de-sacs.

Peters said township residents deserve to have their roads paved on a regular basis and “decided to go forward with a relatively stable source of funding.”

He said the previous year, a carryover from 2017 helped pay for some road maintenance in 2018.

Both Peters and Lochner said this investment is something that will help infrastructure in the township and be something that the residents can see.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me