Hampton/Shaler

Holiday Mural Lights Tours big hit at Millvale's St. Nicholas Croatian Church

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Cellist David Bennett performed the first two nights at St. Nicholas Croatian Church in Millvale during the lighting of artist Maxo Vanka’s murals, and is making plans to add music to Saturday tours in 2019.
The community was able to enjoy the lighting of artist Maxo Vanka’s murals at St. Nicholas Croatian Church in Millvale over the holidays.
The Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka presented its annual Holiday Mural Lights Tours from Dec. 26 to 28. More than 300 people attended and enjoyed a 60-minute docent-led tour featuring the traditional decorations in St. Nicholas Croatian Church in Millvale and the lighting of artist Maxo Vanka’s murals.

Docent-led tours are available every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Private tours may also be scheduled. For tour information, go to www.vankamurals.org/take-a-tour .

