Aquinas senior recognized for Eagle Scout project

A senior at Aquinas Academy, who constructed a flag pole at his school as part of his Eagle Scout project, was recognized last month by the Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Anthony Hite, 18, was awarded a special American Commendation and a Good Citizenship medal for his leadership and his success in constructing the permanent flag pole at Aquinas Academy at the society’s recent chapter meeting at the Oakmont Country Club.

They further recognized Anthony for his organization and conduct of a ceremony dedicating the first flag raising.

John Carroll, a district deputy for the Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, said the flag pole-raising event was “exceedingly well done,” following the patriotic traditions in a ceremony as such.

Hite was using the project to earn his Eagle Scout rank through the Boy Scouts of America. Carroll, of Allison Park, learned of the endeavor as he is also a coach at Aquinas and recommended the commendation.

He said this was done because the society deeply “recognizes patriotic achievements and patriotic endeavors that advance democratic ideals.”

Anthony, of Gibsonia, actually follows a long list of familial traditions by achieving his Eagle Scout status.

His brother, Dominic, received his Eagle Scout rank in 2015 at the age of 17. Other family Eagle Scouts include: his uncle Adam Jones, 39, of Peters Township; uncle Patrick Jones II, 47, of Plymouth, Minn.; uncle Raphael Hite, 36, of Altoona; uncle Vincent Hite, 40, of Altoona; and his father, James Hite, 44, who became an Eagle Scout in 1988.

Anthony came up with the idea for a new flag pole site because the school did some construction on the grounds where the previous flagpole existed and they needed a new one.

After asking for permission from the school to do the project, he began his mission by collecting monetary donations from family, classmates and friends to purchase the necessary materials for the project, said Anthony.

With an original fundraising goal of $1,800 he ultimately raised $2,500, so he expanded the project to use all of the money, said his dad, James. Additionally, the local Home Depot and County Line Supply either “donated or offered a significant discount on materials for the project,” said Anthony’s father.

Under Anthony’s management, the project was completed with the help of his family, leaders and fellow Boy Scouts of Troop 596, and friends.

It took a total of 251 man hours to compete.

The final result was a 20-foot aluminum fiber pole. The flag was donated by former Congressman Keith Rothfus. There was a flag-raising ceremony in the fall.

Anthony said he feels rewarded by “seeing the response from the school community and how thankful everyone has been. It’s an overwhelming amount of gratitude from the school.”

Leslie Mitros, head of school for Aquinas Academy, said when the newest building on campus was constructed, the previous flag pole had to come down. The campus had been without an outdoor flag for more than two years, she said.

“So it was with great enthusiasm that we supported Anthony’s suggestion to erect a new flagpole as the culminating project for his Eagle Scout Award. It allows us to display our respect for the flag and for the noble ideals upon which this country was founded. The flag now takes its proper place, visible on campus, thanks to Anthony’s hard work,” said Mitros.

Anthony is currently seeking the required nomination from a congressional representative to attend the US Merchant Marine military academy with an interest in engineering marine systems.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review staff writer.