Hampton/Shaler

Snowshoe hike's at North Park scheduled

Natalie Beneviat | Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Never mind the cold weather, as it’s more of a reason to be outdoors, especially for a snowy hike in North Park, which is part of the Allegheny County Parks department.

Here are just two of the upcoming activities perfect for both the winter-weather enthusiast and someone just seeking post-holiday, fresh-air exercise.

First, a Snowshoe Hike with a Park Naturalist will be held on Jan. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m., led by Allegheny County Parks Interpretive Naturalist Meg Scanlon.

Hikers meet at the Latodami Environmental Education Center at North Park. The event is free and Scanlon said they do not provide snowshoes so participants must bring their own. However, those without can hike in regular footwear appropriate for the weather and outdoors.

On the occasion there is no snow, they will hike anyway, she said. The hike is relatively easy, she said.

There is a 20-person limit and children must be accompanied by adults.

Call for more information at 724-935-2170.

A similar event the following week is Snowshoeing with a Park Ranger on Feb. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Hikers will meet at the North Park Pie Traynor Field Parking Lot.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger to cover snowshoe rentals. There’s a maximum limit of 10 hikers.

Park rangers will instruct hikers the basics of using snowshoes. After a brief instruction on a flat stable surface, the group will head onto the trails in the South Ridge area of North Park, according to Samuel Shepard, senior park ranger for the Northern Region of Allegheny County Parks.

He advised participants to wear sturdy shoes and warm clothes.

Register for both of these hikes and more by visiting the parks department on www.county.allegheny.pa.us .

North Park, one of Allegheny County’s nine major parks listed on its website, encompasses 3,075 acres in Hampton, McCandless and Pine townships.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

