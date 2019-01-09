Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

North Park site of unique crafting event

Natalie Beneviat | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 1:36 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

For people looking to be creative this winter, check out Over the Log Nature Crafts on Jan. 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Latodami Nature Center in North Park led by assistant naturalist Debra Rudolph.

Participants will gather outdoor, natural materials and return indoors to create a Mason oil jar lamp. Cost is $10 and the final day to register is Jan. 16.

“I love to find the beauty in nature and many of the things that some people may overlook as ‘beautiful’ or maybe they just don’t notice them while outdoors or even think of including them in a craft,” said Rudolph. “I like to gather them and create beautiful pieces to enjoy nature up close and in your home.”

She said her programs works for all ages but young children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.

Rudolph holds the program every month with a different theme “rain, snow or shine.” So look on the Allegheny County website for upcoming programs. Call Rudolph for more information at 724-935-2163 or 412-848-8432.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me