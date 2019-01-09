North Park site of unique crafting event
Updated 6 hours ago
For people looking to be creative this winter, check out Over the Log Nature Crafts on Jan. 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Latodami Nature Center in North Park led by assistant naturalist Debra Rudolph.
Participants will gather outdoor, natural materials and return indoors to create a Mason oil jar lamp. Cost is $10 and the final day to register is Jan. 16.
“I love to find the beauty in nature and many of the things that some people may overlook as ‘beautiful’ or maybe they just don’t notice them while outdoors or even think of including them in a craft,” said Rudolph. “I like to gather them and create beautiful pieces to enjoy nature up close and in your home.”
She said her programs works for all ages but young children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.
Rudolph holds the program every month with a different theme “rain, snow or shine.” So look on the Allegheny County website for upcoming programs. Call Rudolph for more information at 724-935-2163 or 412-848-8432.
Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.