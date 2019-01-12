Peters named Hampton council president again for 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hampton Township held its annual organizational meeting for 2019 on Jan. 7 with the re-election of Michael Peters as its president and Dr. Carolynn Johnson as its vice president.

“I am honored to have been elected to a second term as Council president by my colleagues,” said Peters.

“Looking forward to 2019, we are all committed to continuing to provide and improve upon the services and amenities that the township residents have come to expect.”

Meetings will continue to stay the same this year with agenda sessions held the second Wednesday of the month and regular meetings on the fourth Wednesdays of the month, all at 7:30 p.m., in the council chambers at the Hampton Municipal Building on McCully Road.

However, exceptions were made to the following months, which includes meeting dates changed to Sept. 11 and 18, Nov. 6 and 20, and Dec. 4 and 18.

Council committee and organizational appointments were also made as well as appointments to a number of different local, community and state organizations.

This also included new appointments to the zoning board, planning commission, environmental advisory council, Hampton Community Association, and the Hampton-Shaler Emergency Medical Services.

A new EMS director, Eric Schmidt, was also hired and began last week.

Council approved appointment of the fire police of both the Hampton Township No. 1 and North Hampton volunteer fire departments.

Township Manager Christopher Lochner said the role of the fire police is “provide traffic safety assistance for the police department as needed.”

Charles Kovac was named fire marshal this year.

The role of fire marshal is not new but over the past few years the township had been using the County Fire Marshal or the chiefs from the local volunteer fire departments to handle these duties, said Lochner.

“Mr. Kovac’s experience was too good to pass up and since he is also a part-time code enforcement officer with the township it seemed a good fit,” said Lochner.

Jim Cannon, a former building inspector for the township, held this position years ago, said Lochner.

Kovac also has an extensive construction and volunteer fire background, Lochner said.

Other council members include Shari Neugebauer, Richard Dunlap and Bethany Blackburn. Blackburn, Johnson and Peters all finished their first year in December as new council members.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.