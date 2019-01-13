Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

New director of community services hired in Hampton

Natalie Beneviat | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Updated 5 hours ago

Alex Zarenko, community services director, will be retiring this May after 28 years of service to Hampton Township

His position has already been filled by newly hired Kevin Flannery, who is set to begin next month, according to Christopher Lochner, township manager.

Flannery has been manager and secretary to the Borough of Sewickley since 1993. His resume includes positions as code compliance officer with the Borough of Ambridge, and, prior to that, township administrator for Robinson Township.

There will be an intensive transition plan for the approximately three-month period before Zarenko’s retirement, said Lochner.

“Mr. Flannery has amassed a great deal of knowledge and experience throughout his career in municipal government and especially in the areas of recreation, community events planning and public works operations. Finding someone with such a broad range of knowledge of municipal operations is not easy and it is what made Kevin such an attractive candidate,” said Lochner.

The Department of Community Services, of which Flannery will be director, is responsible for the Public Works and Recreation program for Hampton. Services include “street and bridge maintenance, snow and ice control, storm sewer as well as vehicle maintenance, annual and seasonal recreation programs, outdoor pool operations, after school and summer play camp, numerous special events, as well as the operation of the Hampton Community Center,” according to the township website.

“I am looking forward to building on the great reputation of the Hampton Council and Management team and employees. I look to share my abilities and strengths in making the delivery of services to residents better. I plan to listen a lot to staff, Council, employees and the residents,” said Flannery.

Lochner also acknowledged Zarenko’s many years of commitment to Hampton.

“Losing someone with the experience and background that current director Alex Zarenko has brought to Hampton is difficult, but fortunately Mr. Flannery was available and we look forward to him joining the township’s administrative staff,” said Lochner.

Flannery, who lives in Ambridge, has been married 30 years to his wife, Donna.

He holds a master’s in public administration from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor’s in administration from St. Francis College in Loretto, Pa.

He received an Association for Pennsylvania Municipal Management President Award in 2017, and a Pittsburgh Area Forensics Service Award in 2016, among other achievements.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

