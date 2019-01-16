Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Former Penguins star speaks about opioid crisis at Hampton Community Center

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 4:45 p.m.
Former Pittsburgh Penguin Kevin Stevens, candidly shared how an injury and the subsequential addiction to opioids ended his playing career.
Former Pittsburgh Penguin Kevin Stevens, candidly shared how an injury and the subsequential addiction to opioids ended his playing career.
Updated 14 hours ago

On Jan. 15, the Hampton Community Opioid Partnership joined with Familylinks to “Power Forward” with retired Pittsburgh Penguin Kevin Stevens in the fight against opioid addiction.

The event was held at the Hampton Community Center and featured the former Penguins star forward who candidly shared how at the height of his career, an injury and the subsequent addiction to opioid painkillers, ended his playing days.

He spoke to the audience about the dangers of sports and addiction and how to avoid some of the pitfalls he experienced. Stevens is the co-founder of Power Forward with Familylinks, which works to educate people about the real dangers of addiction.

In addition to Stevens, Tina Flowers, a Hampton resident who shared her late son Spenser’s battle with addiction, as well as De’netta Benjamin-Miller, senior director of Behavioral Health Services at Familylinks, also gave powerful presentations.

For details about Familylinks, call 412-600-6176 or email dbalcom@Familylinks.org.

