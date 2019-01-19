Officials mull Jeffery Primary building's future

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler township officials discussed plans for the former Jeffery Primary School during a Jan. 16 Shaler Area School Board meeting.

The school board on July 15 approved the building’s sale to Mt. Alvernia Day Care and Learning Center for $650,000, but the deal did not proceed.

Shaler Manager Tim Rogers said the building must continue to serve as a school or something similar, or it would violate township zoning law. The day care would have raised zoning issues, he said.

Rogers emphasized that the township wishes to retain ownership of the Crawshaw Field parking lot spanning approximately 2 acres.

“For the Fourth of July, you’re talking a couple hundred cars there. We’ve started an Oktoberfest. We’ve done a lot of pool activities, and we do some of those activities for the greater community,” he said, describing times the township uses the lot.

The township is willing to accommodate the district using the lot during Titan Stadium events, too.

“Does the township have any interest in the entire property or only a portion of it?” asked School Board President James Tunstall.

Rogers said Shaler is mostly interested in the parking lot.

“If that building were to come down though, that would make a really large parking lot,” Tunstall said.

“It would or it might give us the opportunity to do something up there that might be useful to the community,” Rogers responded.

“If you wanted to give it (the building) to the township, we would have to find a way to deal with it. It would not be our intent to sell it.”

According to Rogers, a “substantial portion of the building” is “relatively useless” and would require difficult renovations. Furthermore, the structure contains asbestos and a flat roof.

“The acquisition and the continued use of this building would require a significant investment beyond what might be reasonable,” he said.

“Officially, the township has no interest in a community center at Jeffery?” school director Eileen Phillips questioned. The district could not operate the center itself.

Rogers said that Shaler had not formally considered a community center but had reviewed local centers and found that they place financial burdens on taxpayers.

“They’re not money makers. You’re looking at unionized staff to maintain the buildings. You’re looking at the building itself, the retrofitting of the building. Any type of community center would have a significant impact on property taxes of taxpayers of the township.”

The township contributes $600,000 annually to the Shaler North Hills Library, which many nonresidents visit, Rogers said. Similarly, even though nonresidents pay additional fees, they are welcome to use Shaler’s Crawford Pool. Likewise, people from neighboring communities visit the Hampton Community Center.

“Every community has something, and those communities need to share it. And that’s what we try to do. It doesn’t make sense to try to build a community center when you are surrounded by community centers,” Rogers said.

School director Steve Romac asked Rogers if the district could relocate its buildings and grounds department to the old school. School Board Vice President said that it “would be a sight” for the neighbors. Rogers also said the area contains a steep grade that would prove challenging for trucks to navigate.

“If we can find some way that is going to help all of us, I think that is the best solution. We have one of the best working relationships between the township and this board that I think I’ve seen in quite a long time, and I’m glad to do that and I want to continue doing that,” Tunstall said.

Taxpayer Dorothy Petrancosta said that the township has shown “a lot of symbiosis and good will” toward the school district. She mentioned volunteering for Shaler’s Adaptive Aquatics for Health program that is open to swimmers with physical and mental disabilities within and outside the district.

“I would like to see it go as a gift. Whatever cooperative we can get.”

Additional discussion on the former Jeffery Primary School building will occur at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 during the district’s buildings and grounds committee meeting.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.