Shaler North Hills Library participating in 'Big Read'

As part of the Big Read, Shaler North Hills Library is hosting programming through March focused on Julia Alvarez’s historical novel “In the Time of the Butterflies.”

The Big Read, made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, “broadens our understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.”

The 1994 book tells the true story of the four Mirabel sisters, who participated in resistance efforts against dictator Rafael Leonidas Trujillo in the Dominican Republic. In 1960, he ordered three of the sisters’ murders. Alvarez and her family had fled the country months earlier in fear that her father’s protests would lead to the same fate.

The library will screen the 2001 “Butterflies” movie starring Salma Hayek, at 2 p.m. Feb. 1. Patrons may sip coffee from the Domincan Republic while comparing the book and movie at 9 a.m. Feb. 15. Likewise, the library will screen Dominican Republic-related travel programming and provide chocolate samples at 2 p.m. Feb. 21.

Celebrate Carnival by exploring the Caribbean nation’s customs and culture at 11:30 a.m. March 2 at the library.

Finally, North Side-based Prime Stage Theatre will present “In the Time of the Butterflies” March 8 through 17. A free kick-off event featuring food, Guaracha Latin Dance Band and cash bar by The Allegheny Wine Mixer Inc. will occur at 5 p.m. Jan. 25 at Casa Brasil, 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park.

Sharon McRae, Shaler North Hills Library director, said that the organization is thrilled to share this story of “courage and empowerment.”

“It is a good reminder why classics are indeed classics and why we need to remember and share the stories of those who paved the way for our freedoms. As always, book discussions and films are a means to gather, to socialize and to share thoughts of how we personally can relate to stories.”

Wayne Brinda, Prime Stage producing artistic director, said that the performance company dedicated to “bringing literature to life” received a $15,000 NEA grant for the Big Read programming.

The show is partially bilingual and features a diverse cast.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to provide work for these actors and to showcase work for these actors and artists, and we’re delighted to have them as part of this project,” Brinda said.

Furthermore, the story addresses “the power and courage of women” and is historical fiction, making it ideal for teaching in schools, he said.

Prime Stage board member John Dolphin is having his Pine-Richland English students dramatize “Butterflies” scenes and participate in book discussions with other students from the United States and the Dominican Republic through an upcoming global classroom activity.

Minou Tavárez Mirabal, a relative of the Mirabal sisters, will join Prime Stage for question-and-answer sessions following opening weekend performances.

“One of the things that I try to tell my kids who are involved in this is that being able to communicate with these individuals who are close to or at least related to these people that are writing these novels is just a once in a lifetime thing,” Dolphin said.

“By hearing her and reading the book and seeing the production, they’re going to learn a lot about themselves, about others, about things going on in the world and be inspired,” Brinda said. “And that really meets the goals I think of the Big Read project.”

The University of Pittsburgh Center for Latin American studies, Pittsburgh Metropolitan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Peoples, La Roche College and some Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh branches are partnering with Prime Stage in the initiative.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.