Hampton/Shaler

Mizgorski appointed to fill Shaler Board of Commissioners vacancy

Erica Cebzanov | Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Dave Mizgorski
Dave Mizgorski

The Shaler Commissioners appointed David Mizgorski on Jan. 8 to fill a vacancy on the board due to his wife, Lori’s, resignation from the board to serve as state representative for the 30th Legislative District.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Konieczka administered the oath of office to Mizgorski, a Republican, representing Ward 2.

Mizgorski said his goal was to help Lori win the election against Betsy Monroe to replace former state Rep. Hal English. Mizgorski said that residents approached him about filling the board vacancy after his wife won the election.

“People were like, ‘Well, Dave, you kind of know what’s going on here; maybe this would be a good fit for you. Maybe if you would like to do this,”’ he said. “I was kind of approached, and I said, ‘Yeah, sure, I’ll do it.”’

Shaler Manager Tim Rogers said that the commissioners accepted applications from Ward 2 residents and interviewed four candidates.

“It was a vote of the board, and we look forward to look working with him,” Rogers said of the decision to appoint Mizgorski, 52.

Mizgorski’s term will last for a year, then he must seek re-election to carry out the final two years of Lori’s term through 2022.

As a commissioner, Mizgorski will focus on residents’ concerns and public safety issues, the Shaler native said.

“I think that we grew up in a great community. I could have left, but I stayed; Shaler’s a great place.”

Mizgorski has worked for more than seven years at North Side-based SMARTSolution Technologies L.P., an audiovisual systems integration company providing interactive technologies for Allegheny County, the Pittsburgh Public School District, University of Pittsburgh, Watson Institute and other clients.

The company hired him as a project manager and promoted him to chief operating officer. His responsibilities include supervising audiovisual technicians and facilities personnel, reviewing sales orders, conducting interviews and meeting with suppliers and vendors.

As a project manager and inspector based in Dallas for Davaco Inc., he coordinated construction on McDonald’s restaurants, collaborating with store owners, McDonald’s corporate personnel, architects and contractors. While holding the job from 2008 through 2011, he completed up to four $50,000 to $150,000 projects weekly, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mizgorski was a union cabinet maker for more than 20 years. He used his experience as a general foreman overseeing more than 40 carpenters at Creative Productions, which Exhibit Group Giltspur — a trade show design and construction company — eventually purchased. From there, he became a production supervisor at exhibit firm Consolidated Displays.

Mizgorski enlisted in the Marine Corps as a 16-year-old. He said his Army veteran father and Marine Corps veteran uncles and cousins inspired his four years of service. Mizgorski was part of the Second Battalion, Seventh Marines of Camp Pendleton, Calif. He completed a tour of duty in Okinawa, mainland Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Today, he honors veterans as the Shaler Mt. Royal VFW Post 9199’s junior vice commander and scholarship committee chairman.

“That’s probably one of my most proud things is giving back through the VFW.”

He and Lori have three children. Over the years, he has volunteered to coach his kids’ sports teams and helped build sets for his daughter’s Shaler Area High School theater productions.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

