Hampton/Shaler

Aquinas Academy student to play lacrosse, major in biology at MIT

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Margaret (Molly) Maglio has committed to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Aquinas Academy senior Margaret (Molly) Maglio, daughter of Mike and Wendy Maglio of Hampton Township, has committed to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

She will continue her lacrosse career playing for the MIT Engineers. She plans to major in biology.

Maglio is known for her outstanding academic and athletic accomplishments at Aquinas Academy. Maglio earned Academic All-American in lacrosse, All-WPIAL lacrosse, two-time All-Section lacrosse, and All-Section in field hockey. She qualified for both the True Pennsylvania State Team and True National Team for lacrosse and won the MVP award at the Brine New England Cup Tournament.

Maglio has won the Aquinas Sportsmanship Award and twice named Most Improved in field hockey. She received the Player to Watch recognition in field hockey. Maglio also competed on the varsity golf team.

Academically, Maglio has achieved National Merit Semifinalist, Summa Cum Laude each of her five semesters, National Latin Exam Perfect Score, PJAS Competition Perfect Score, Rising Star Science Award, and multiple Scholar Athlete awards, in addition to taking many advanced placement classes, including AP biology at John’s Hopkins University and pre college at Brown University – Infectious Disease and Epidemics.

A well-rounded student, Maglio has participated in many extracurricular activities including supporting and lead roles in four Aquinas Academy dramatic productions of “The Christmas Story,” “The Crucible,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “Pride and Prejudice,” head of the Spirit Club, math team and Science Bowl participant, student ambassador, mentor, tutor, Aquinas Academy Leadership Team, Medallion Ball, Cinderella Ball, Aquinas choir, and a finalist for the Trib Total Media Outstanding Young Citizen Award.

Maglio also volunteers four hours a week at UPMC Passavant.

