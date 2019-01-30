Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Get a Taste of Hampton this Saturday

Natalie Beneviat | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Last year’s Taste of Hampton was a huge success.
Last year’s Taste of Hampton was a huge success.

Updated 9 hours ago

Tickets are now available for the third annual Taste of Hampton party from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Hampton Community Center on McCully Road in Allison Park.

The Taste of Hampton is a celebration of food and community hosted by the nonprofit Hampton Community Association. Proceeds from the $25 ticket to the event will benefit improvements to Hampton Township parks, said Danielle Bigante, HCA board member and one of the organizers for the event.

“We have a blast. It’s a lot of fun. I feel like it’s growing in popularity every year,” Bigante said.

The event features more than 10 local restaurants and businesses, each with its own station for attendees to select and sample a featured dish or bite.

Appetizers will be featured from the following: A Fare at Home, A Sweet Morsel Co., Amazing Glaze Donut Company, Atria’s, Caliente Pizza and Drafthouse, Hartwood Restaurant, Il Pizzaiolo Restaurant, Mary’s Chuck Wagon, Messina’s Pizza and Restaurant, Nicole’s Kitchen, Pasquale’s Pizzeria, Primanti Bros., Route 8 BBQ, and Stack’d.

Also, for a donation, patrons can enjoy a beer from local brewery Bonedoc Brewhouse which will be featuring Reynold’s Stout, Eclipse IPA, Citradelic Smash, and Cranberry Ale, Bigante. said. The event will also have other beer and wine available for a donation.

Each $25 entry ticket includes one drink coupon. This event is open to those who are 21 and older, Bigante said. Dress is casual.

All the featured vendors will be set up in the “ballroom” and the band will be located outside of that room. Hampton’s own “Tullycavy” will be providing the music.

The public may have seen Tullycavy around other local venues such as Wheelfish in Ross Township and Harp and Fiddle in Pittsburgh, said Maddie Monahan, who sings and plays guitar for the band.

“We play a mix of originals and covers, ranging from Van Morrison and to the Lumineers. I could consider our music to be acoustic folk,” said Monahan, who shares the stage with fellow band members Mitch Arnold, Michael Monahan, and John Wilcox.

Last year’s event was a success, raising an estimated $4,500, all going toward Hampton Township parks, Bigante said.

Tickets can be bought at the door but she recommends purchasing ahead of time so food vendors can get a good estimate on how much food to prepare.

Tickets are available now www.eventbrite.com , which can be accessed through the Hampton Township website.

Those coming can expect to leave with a full stomach as Bigante said there’s usually an abundance of appetizers or desserts available, and guests can sample what vendors have available.

“It’s actually a good amount of food for $25. I don’t think the people leave hungry,” she said.

Taste of Hampton and the end-of-summer pool party are two of the biggest events for the HCA. However, last year’s pool event at the Hampton Township community pool in August had to be cancelled because of significant bad weather. She said there are plans to hold it again this summer.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me