Get a Taste of Hampton this Saturday

Tickets are now available for the third annual Taste of Hampton party from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Hampton Community Center on McCully Road in Allison Park.

The Taste of Hampton is a celebration of food and community hosted by the nonprofit Hampton Community Association. Proceeds from the $25 ticket to the event will benefit improvements to Hampton Township parks, said Danielle Bigante, HCA board member and one of the organizers for the event.

“We have a blast. It’s a lot of fun. I feel like it’s growing in popularity every year,” Bigante said.

The event features more than 10 local restaurants and businesses, each with its own station for attendees to select and sample a featured dish or bite.

Appetizers will be featured from the following: A Fare at Home, A Sweet Morsel Co., Amazing Glaze Donut Company, Atria’s, Caliente Pizza and Drafthouse, Hartwood Restaurant, Il Pizzaiolo Restaurant, Mary’s Chuck Wagon, Messina’s Pizza and Restaurant, Nicole’s Kitchen, Pasquale’s Pizzeria, Primanti Bros., Route 8 BBQ, and Stack’d.

Also, for a donation, patrons can enjoy a beer from local brewery Bonedoc Brewhouse which will be featuring Reynold’s Stout, Eclipse IPA, Citradelic Smash, and Cranberry Ale, Bigante. said. The event will also have other beer and wine available for a donation.

Each $25 entry ticket includes one drink coupon. This event is open to those who are 21 and older, Bigante said. Dress is casual.

All the featured vendors will be set up in the “ballroom” and the band will be located outside of that room. Hampton’s own “Tullycavy” will be providing the music.

The public may have seen Tullycavy around other local venues such as Wheelfish in Ross Township and Harp and Fiddle in Pittsburgh, said Maddie Monahan, who sings and plays guitar for the band.

“We play a mix of originals and covers, ranging from Van Morrison and to the Lumineers. I could consider our music to be acoustic folk,” said Monahan, who shares the stage with fellow band members Mitch Arnold, Michael Monahan, and John Wilcox.

Last year’s event was a success, raising an estimated $4,500, all going toward Hampton Township parks, Bigante said.

Tickets can be bought at the door but she recommends purchasing ahead of time so food vendors can get a good estimate on how much food to prepare.

Tickets are available now www.eventbrite.com , which can be accessed through the Hampton Township website.

Those coming can expect to leave with a full stomach as Bigante said there’s usually an abundance of appetizers or desserts available, and guests can sample what vendors have available.

“It’s actually a good amount of food for $25. I don’t think the people leave hungry,” she said.

Taste of Hampton and the end-of-summer pool party are two of the biggest events for the HCA. However, last year’s pool event at the Hampton Township community pool in August had to be cancelled because of significant bad weather. She said there are plans to hold it again this summer.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.