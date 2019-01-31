'Snow Angels' needed in Etna, Millvale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Hills Community Outreach is seeking snow lovers, or at least volunteers who don’t mind shoveling it.

The group’s In Service of Seniors program needs people to shovel walks for older residents to avoid them risking a fall or other injury.

Help is particularly needed in Etna, Glenshaw, Millvale, McCandless, Ross and West View.

Volunteers will be asked to shovel sidewalks, steps and driveways so that senior citizens can more safely leave their homes.

When driveways and walkways are snow-covered, ACCESS drivers can not assist senior citizens to the vehicle and visiting nurses and Meals on Wheels volunteers put themselves at risk.

A volunteer registration and criminal clearance check are required.

To volunteer, contact Cathy at 412-307-0069, ext. 3313 or clpshchirer@nhco.org .

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.