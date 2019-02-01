Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Central Elementary fourth-graders creating mosaic

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Addison Kass, Meghan Armstrong, Raya Merritt and Harper Gibbons, fourth graders at Central Elementary, working on the mosaic project.
Porter Keller, Joey Kreshon and Evan Adler, Central Elementary fourth graders, working on an art project.
Noah Kampus and Liam Webb, fourth graders at Central Elementary, work on a mosaic art project.
Ben Gazica, back row, Harper Gibbons, Raya Merritt, local artist Laura Jean McLaughlin, Max Conermann and Noah Kampus, work on a project at Central Elementary.
Local mosaic artist Laura Jean McLaughlin is working with Central Elementary School fourth graders to create a mosaic that will incorporate the fourth grade science curriculum on ecosystems and will include interactive QR codes.

The final mosaic will be placed in Central’s courtyard. The project is being funded through multiple sources, including the Central PTO, the Central Garden Club, Square 1 Art Fundraiser and a grant from Pittsburgh Center for the Arts and Pennsylvania Art Council.

