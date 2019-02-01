Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Twilight Night gives 'sneak peak' at several high school spring musicals

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 2:30 p.m.
North Allegheny’s Emma Hackworth and Evan Diulus perform during Memorial Park Church’s Twilight Night Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area’s Alex Almont performs “If I Can’t Love Her” from “Beauty and the Beast” during Memorial Park Church’s Twilight Night Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
North Hills student Sean Nolan performs “Time” from their musical “Tuck Everlasting” during Memorial Park Church’s Twilight Night on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel Area’s Oscar Izenson performs “Who Am I” from their musical “Les Miserable” during Memorial Park Church’s Twilight Night on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland’s Declan Allwein, left, Logan Krushinski and Ethan O’Neil perform during Memorial Park Church’s Twilight Night on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Hampton’s Elena Orban performs “Roxie” from their musical “Chicago” during Memorial Park Church’s Twilight Night on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
On Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, at Memorial Park Church in Allison Park, some of the area’s most talented teens took part in Twilight Night.

Now in its third year, Twilight Night features high school musical soloists presenting a few songs from their school’s upcoming musicals as a sneak peak into the shows coming this spring. All proceeds from this event benefit North Hills Community Outreach.

This year, performers from Hampton, Shaler Area, Pine-Richland, North Allegheny, North Hills and Fox Chapel Area took part in the show.

