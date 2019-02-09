Hampton volunteer opportunities open

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Volunteers to serve on various boards within Hampton Township are now being sought.

There is one position open on Environmental Advisory Council, an alternate for the Zoning Hearing Board and two for the Hampton Community Association.

The only requirement needed to serve is to be a Hampton Township resident, said township Manager Christopher Lochner. He said they would definitely appreciate anyone who has a background related to a board they would be serving, but it’s not necessary and anyone is welcome.

“We really appreciate those who take the time to volunteer for these boards,” said Lochner.

The boards are currently operable, and there is no immediate or urgency to fill the spots, he said.

The level of commitment varies, Lochner said. Dependent on the board, there are usually monthly meetings, and members will be sent information regarding the items on the meeting’s agenda ahead of time. So there is some preparation time required reading through this information.

Martin Orban, land use administrator for Hampton Township Community Development Department, interacts on a regular basis with these volunteer boards for township planning purposes. Township staff’s role is to be a liaison and provide support to these boards, Orban said.

Some of the boards duties and responsibilities are established and regulated by township adopted ordinances, others by the state Municipal Planning Code,Orban said. The boards often “interact with the public at scheduled meetings to take comments on their specific area of responsibility and in turn provide decisions and/or recommendations to the decision makers, he said.

“We are fortunate to have highly qualified residents that volunteer their time and expertise without compensation. Their input and participation is critical in the governing body’s function,” Orban said.

These volunteers on the board help set policies and provide services within the township. These boards, which are composed primarily of community members, not only give private citizens the ability to participate in civic action, but also give voice to specific issues that may not otherwise receive proper attention, according to the township website.

Lochner says he understands that finding time to volunteer on a community board can be difficult for some residents, as career, family and other life obligations seem to be busier now more than ever.

But even if someone doesn’t have the time now, maybe this is something they can consider in five, 10 years, he said.

In addition to the EAC, ZHB and HCA, township volunteer board and/or advisory councils include the following: Planning Commission, Uniform Construction Code Board of Appeals, Hampton Shaler Water Authority and Shaler Hampton Emergency Services Board.

Those interested in serving on a board and/or advisory council, should send a letter of interest in care of Township of Hampton, Attn: Township Council, 3101 McCully Road, Allison Park, PA 15101, or by email at susan.bernet@ hampton-pa.org.

If there is a specific board a resident wishes to serve, indicate that in the letter.

For details, contact the township office at 412-486-0400, ext. 303.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.