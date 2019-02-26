Heinz History Center to show Therese Rocco documentary

Therese Rocco will be celebrated as part of Women’s History Month with the premiere of “The Rock,” a documentary about her life and legacy.

Rocco was the first female assistant police chief in Pittsburgh and one of the first in the U.S.

The Senator John Heinz History Center will air the 50-minute film during a program from 7 to 9 p.m. March 7. The piece traces Rocco’s career in law enforcement and how she “broke the glass ceiling” in a male-dominated field.

Following the screening, Rocco will share intimate stories about her life, her work as an investigator, and how she continues to contribute to law enforcement and missing persons investigations in Pittsburgh.

Admission is free. Registration is encouraged.

Copies of Rocco’s book, “Therese Rocco: A Memoir” will be available for sale that evening.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

