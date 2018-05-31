Monroeville United Methodist to start outdoor service in June
Monroeville United Methodist Church will continue a tradition by hosting an outdoor morning service in June.
UMC's Betty Henderson said the church began conducting an outdoor service at Boyce Park more than 40 years ago. This is the second year the church will hold its 9 a.m. service at Monroeville Community Park West's pavilion No. 3, 2399 Tilbrook Road.
The outdoor service will continue through the first weekend in September. The first service was scheduled for June 3.
“The service features lively music, energetic preaching and great fellowship offered in the beauty of an outdoor setting,” a news release stated. “This is a more informal worship time, so bring your blanket or lawn chair to sit on and dress casually.”
If it rains, the service will move indoors to 219 Center Road. The church will hold an additional service at 11 a.m. there. For more information call 412-372-7474 or visit the website at bit.ly/2JgY6tr.
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.