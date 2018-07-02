Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Catch these free shows, concerts in Monroeville through August

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, July 2, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Joan and Bill Fulmer dance to the music at the Dallas Marks concert in Monroeville Community Park on June 17. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Joan and Bill Fulmer dance to the music at the Dallas Marks concert in Monroeville Community Park on June 17. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review

Updated 5 hours ago

There are plenty of opportunities to catch free, live concerts and performances in Monroeville this summer. Here's a list of who's playing where and when.

The Monroeville Community Park's Tall Trees Amphitheater will host free performances from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise. There also will be trucks with food and beverages for sale. Admission is free.

•July 15: KardaZ (“Good time rock and roll” band from Beaver County)

•July 29: Beatlemania Magic (Beatles tribute band)

•July 20-22: Poor Yorick's Players, 7 to 9 p.m. (Monroeville-based group performing William Shakespeare's “Romeo and Juliet”)

•Aug. 12: Platinum (1970s Motown band)

•Aug. 26: 8th Street Rox (Rock and blues band)

The Monroeville Arts Council will sponsor concerts at Gateway Middle School from 4 to 6 p.m. through July. Admission is also free.

•July 15: East Winds Symphonic Band (Symphony comprised of around 70 musicians from eastern suburbs)

•July 22: River City Brass

•July 29: Swingtet 8

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me