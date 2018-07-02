Catch these free shows, concerts in Monroeville through August
There are plenty of opportunities to catch free, live concerts and performances in Monroeville this summer. Here's a list of who's playing where and when.
The Monroeville Community Park's Tall Trees Amphitheater will host free performances from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise. There also will be trucks with food and beverages for sale. Admission is free.
•July 15: KardaZ (“Good time rock and roll” band from Beaver County)
•July 29: Beatlemania Magic (Beatles tribute band)
•July 20-22: Poor Yorick's Players, 7 to 9 p.m. (Monroeville-based group performing William Shakespeare's “Romeo and Juliet”)
•Aug. 12: Platinum (1970s Motown band)
•Aug. 26: 8th Street Rox (Rock and blues band)
The Monroeville Arts Council will sponsor concerts at Gateway Middle School from 4 to 6 p.m. through July. Admission is also free.
•July 15: East Winds Symphonic Band (Symphony comprised of around 70 musicians from eastern suburbs)
•July 22: River City Brass
•July 29: Swingtet 8
