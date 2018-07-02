Everything you need to know for Monroeville's July 4 festivities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville's annual Independence Day parade and fireworks festival is Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Moon forecasted partly sunny skies with highs near 90 for Monroeville's Independence Day. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and before midnight is predicted. The chance for rain is around 20 percent.

“It's rain or shine,” said Paul Estok with Monroeville's Recreation and Parks. “We'll delay the fireworks if we have to. And if we have to cancel, they'll go off the next day.”

The day starts off with the municipality's 41st annual parade at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Stroschein Road and Route 22. Runners for the “Fourth of July 4K 4Sight” will begin 15 minutes before the parade.

The route will take participants west on Route 22 to Mall Plaza Boulevard, then left on Mall Circle Drive where it will end in a parking lot across from the Goodyear Auto Service Center.

Route 22 will be closed between the Mall Plaza Boulevard and Stroschein Road to traffic during the parade.

Starting at 1 p.m., the municipality will host a food truck festival and concert at the Monroeville Community Park. The Tina Daniels Band will play from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and River City Blues will play from 4 to 7p.m. at the Tall Trees Amphitheater.

The festival in the park, which includes activities for children with inflatable play places, face painting and balloon artists, will include food from 16 food trucks. Activities in the park wind down around 7 p.m.

The municipality's 4th of July Committee decided earlier this year to move fireworks back to their traditional sky canvas, at the Monroeville Mall. The fireworks, from Pyrotecnico Fireworks Inc., will blast off at 9:30 p.m.

Estok said the best spots to watch the display will be in a parking lot area directly outside the movie theater, on the south side of the mall.

“That section will be roped off and then you can sit in parking lots all throughout the mall. Any of those places is ideal,” he said.

Parking for the day's events is free.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.