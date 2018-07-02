Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Everything you need to know for Monroeville's July 4 festivities

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, July 2, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
A fireworks display wrapped up the Monroeville Fourth of July celebration. The 2017 display was moved from the longtime Monroeville Mall site to the Monroeville Community Park.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
A fireworks display wrapped up the Monroeville Fourth of July celebration. The 2017 display was moved from the longtime Monroeville Mall site to the Monroeville Community Park.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Monroeville's annual Independence Day parade and fireworks festival is Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Moon forecasted partly sunny skies with highs near 90 for Monroeville's Independence Day. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and before midnight is predicted. The chance for rain is around 20 percent.

“It's rain or shine,” said Paul Estok with Monroeville's Recreation and Parks. “We'll delay the fireworks if we have to. And if we have to cancel, they'll go off the next day.”

The day starts off with the municipality's 41st annual parade at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Stroschein Road and Route 22. Runners for the “Fourth of July 4K 4Sight” will begin 15 minutes before the parade.

The route will take participants west on Route 22 to Mall Plaza Boulevard, then left on Mall Circle Drive where it will end in a parking lot across from the Goodyear Auto Service Center.

Route 22 will be closed between the Mall Plaza Boulevard and Stroschein Road to traffic during the parade.

Starting at 1 p.m., the municipality will host a food truck festival and concert at the Monroeville Community Park. The Tina Daniels Band will play from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and River City Blues will play from 4 to 7p.m. at the Tall Trees Amphitheater.

The festival in the park, which includes activities for children with inflatable play places, face painting and balloon artists, will include food from 16 food trucks. Activities in the park wind down around 7 p.m.

The municipality's 4th of July Committee decided earlier this year to move fireworks back to their traditional sky canvas, at the Monroeville Mall. The fireworks, from Pyrotecnico Fireworks Inc., will blast off at 9:30 p.m.

Estok said the best spots to watch the display will be in a parking lot area directly outside the movie theater, on the south side of the mall.

“That section will be roped off and then you can sit in parking lots all throughout the mall. Any of those places is ideal,” he said.

Parking for the day's events is free.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me