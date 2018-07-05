Monroeville pushes back fireworks display one day because of heavy rain

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Independence Day fireworks in Monroeville got delayed one day because of the rain but weather forecasts show more of the same.

As of Thursday morning, Monroeville's website said the fireworks would be set off at 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Paul Estok with Monroeville's Recreation and Parks confirmed and said the display's location, the Monroeville Mall, would not change.

“I live right next door to the mall and it poured, there was just no way,” Estok said. “The weather wasn't cooperating.”

Official word to postpone the display until Thursday spread through Nixle, Monroeville's text alert system, at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday night.

“We're excited for what Monroeville has in store tonight,” said Mary Killingsworth of Pyrotecnico Fireworks Inc, the New Castle company hired to handle the fireworks display.

The National Weather Service in Moon is forecasting showers and thunderstorms on Thursday for Monroeville with the high near 85 and a low of around 70. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent and NWS estimates new rainfall amounts could be between a quarter and half of an inch.

Allegheny County will be under a flash flood watch from 12 p.m. July 5 to 12 a.m. July 6, according to NWS.

