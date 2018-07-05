Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville pushes back fireworks display one day because of heavy rain

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
A fireworks display wrapped up the Monroeville Fourth of July celebration. The 2017 display was moved from the longtime Monroeville Mall site to the Monroeville Community Park.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
A fireworks display wrapped up the Monroeville Fourth of July celebration. The 2017 display was moved from the longtime Monroeville Mall site to the Monroeville Community Park.

Updated 15 hours ago

Independence Day fireworks in Monroeville got delayed one day because of the rain but weather forecasts show more of the same.

As of Thursday morning, Monroeville's website said the fireworks would be set off at 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Paul Estok with Monroeville's Recreation and Parks confirmed and said the display's location, the Monroeville Mall, would not change.

“I live right next door to the mall and it poured, there was just no way,” Estok said. “The weather wasn't cooperating.”

Official word to postpone the display until Thursday spread through Nixle, Monroeville's text alert system, at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday night.

“We're excited for what Monroeville has in store tonight,” said Mary Killingsworth of Pyrotecnico Fireworks Inc, the New Castle company hired to handle the fireworks display.

The National Weather Service in Moon is forecasting showers and thunderstorms on Thursday for Monroeville with the high near 85 and a low of around 70. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent and NWS estimates new rainfall amounts could be between a quarter and half of an inch.

Allegheny County will be under a flash flood watch from 12 p.m. July 5 to 12 a.m. July 6, according to NWS.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me