Monroeville

Monroeville to accept hazardous material, electronics for recycling

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 1:39 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Monroeville Department of Public Works will host a recycling collection event in July.

Erie-based Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling will accept electronics and household hazardous waste. Workers will not accept explosives, radioactive material, ammunition, tires, medical waste, syringes or large appliances.

Fees are required for certain items. Prices are:

• $6.35 per pound for all devices containing mercury

• $1.42 per pound for light bulbs and batteries

• $1.40 per pound for all household hazardous waste

• 63 cents per pound for all devices containing Freon

• 60 cents per pound for CRT televisions and monitors

• 40 cents per pound for all non-CRT devices and other electronics

Items can be dropped off at the Department of Public Works, 200 Starr Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21. Residents are encouraged to register by calling 1-866-815-0016 or online at bit.ly/2Kz9RwJ.

Department of Public Works Director Mike Adams said the department will have another collection event in October this year. There will be four events throughout 2019.

For a full list of items accepted, visit bit.ly/2Ky5SAF.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

