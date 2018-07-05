Weapons violations, drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Steven Thompson, 21, of Cincinnati on charges of unlawful use of a computer, possession of unlawful device making equipment, making altered access devices, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights, two counts of turning movements and required signals, five counts of possession of instruments of a crime and 11 counts of possession of access device knowing its counterfeit. Charges were filed June 20.

• Raymaley Matthew Jonah, 27, of Harrison City on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. Pitcairn police filed the charges April 29.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Jeffrey Robinson, 48, of McKeesport on charges of possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, possession of offensive weapons, public drunkenness and possession of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed June 16.

• Marciano Jordan Nesbath, 27, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, exceeding 55 mph in other locations by 20 mph and careless driving. State police filed the charges April 2.

• Jeremy Sonner, 34, of Carnegie on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitcairn police filed the charges May 8.