Bribery and assaults are part of Monroeville police cases
Updated 7 hours ago
Monroeville police filed the following charges June 22-29 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:
• Kennan Easley, 27, of Monroeville with bribery in official and political matters, possession with intent to deliver, incident possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and windshield obstructions and wipers. Charges were filed June 27 in connection with an incident at William Penn Highway at Duff Road.
• Preston Christopher Burnsed, 26, of St. Louis with recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and simple assault. Charges were filed June 29 in connection with an incident along William Penn Highway between Old William Penn Highway and Alpine Village Drive.
• Alzahabi Majed, 24, of East McKeesport with simple assault. Charges were filed June 25 in connection with an incident at Monroeville Boulevard and James Street.
• Cornelius Johnson, 55, of Darlington with retail theft and indecent exposure. Charges were filed June 22 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.