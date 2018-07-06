Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Greater Works church in Monroeville to host week-long seminar

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, July 6, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Greater Works Outreach in Monroeville, 301 College Park Drive, will host a week-long seminar on the Holy Spirit starting July 16.
A Monroeville church will host its 36th annual Holy Spirit Seminar starting July 16.

The “Abundance” conference at Greater Works Outreach, 301 College Park Drive, will feature speakers July 16-20 on the topic of “believing God for the abundant life He promises,” according to a news release.

Speakers include Bishop Joseph Garlington of Pittsburgh and Bishop Mark Chironna of Longwood, Fla.; and the Revs. Matthew Brown of Marietta, Ga., John Kilpatrick of Daphne, Ala., Lindell Cooley of Nashville, Tenn., and Sean and Christa Smith of San Ramon, Calif.

Each day will have three sessions starting at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

To see a schedule of speakers, visit bit.ly/2lVlYWi.

Admission to the seminar is free, and a nursery is available during each session. Financial donations are welcome.

The church also will host Vacation Bible School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16-20 for children in preschool up to fifth grade. VBS costs $25 and includes activities, lunch, snacks and a T-shirt.

During the same time, children in sixth grade through high school are welcome to attend the church's Synergy Youth Conference. For the week, the conference costs $50.

Starting at 7 p.m. and ending around 9:30 each night during the same week, the church will open the gymnasium for supervised play.

For more information, call 724-327-6500.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

