Monroeville hires two police officers

Monroeville has hired two full-time police officers, bringing the municipality's force up to 45.

Mayor Nick Gresock swore in Craig Huhn, 30, and Justin Reed, 28, during a recent agenda setting meeting. Both will make $56,000 per year starting out.

Huhn most recently worked for the City of Pittsburgh in Zone 2, the Hill District, where he worked for four years, police Chief Doug Cole said.

Reed, 28, most recently worked at Indiana Borough Police Department in Indiana County.

“Both officers come with experience,” Cole said. “We're glad to have them on board.”

Huhn and Reed start July 9 and will undergo training during a six-month probationary period, Cole said.

Cole said the two spots became available due to retirements earlier in 2017. He does not expect any additional retirements this year, but said there might be some in 2019.

