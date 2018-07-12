Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Annual PPG butterfly count to be held Saturday in Monroeville

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
A 4-year-old girl participates in last year’s PPG butterfly count in Monroeville. The annual event checks butterflies in their natural habitat, records species and numbers, and releases them back into the field. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
A 4-year-old girl participates in last year’s PPG butterfly count in Monroeville. The annual event checks butterflies in their natural habitat, records species and numbers, and releases them back into the field. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review

Updated 11 hours ago

The North American Butterfly Association will hold a butterfly count in Monroeville on Saturday.

PPG’s Monroeville Business & Technology Center, 440 College Park Drive, will host the 20th annual event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Registration begins in the lobby at 9:30 a.m. Rain date will be July 21.

A limited number of butterfly nets will be available, so participants are encouraged to bring their own nets. There will be refreshments and a door prize drawing at noon. Treats will be provided for the children in attendance.

For more information, contact PPG at 724-325-5100. Additional information about the NABA butterfly counts can be found at www.naba.org .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

