Monroeville sues county after primary election confusion

An appointed Monroeville councilman has asked a judge to take his seat off the upcoming general election ballot in a lawsuit filed against the Allegheny County Elections Bureau.

Eric Poach, a Democrat, was appointed in January to fill a vacant seat when former Ward 2 Councilman Nick Gresock became mayor.

According to the complaint filed by Monroeville Solicitor Robert Wratcher to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, Poach “was under the mistaken assumption that his appointment to the Ward 2 seat was only valid until Dec. 31, 2018.”

Poach’s term expires Dec. 31, 2019.

Based on the assumption, Poach circulated nominating petitions to appear on the ballots for the May 15 primary election. He then tried to file the petitions in Downtown Pittsburgh at the Allegheny County Elections Bureau, but bureau employees said there was not an election for local officials in 2018 and “refused to accept” the petitions, according to the lawsuit.

Still, Mark Wolosik, the county’s division of elections director, requested more information about Poach’s Ward 2 seat from Monroeville Manager Tim Little and Wratcher. That prompted Little and Wratcher to write a letter detailing Poach’s appointment.

To Monroeville officials’ surprise, the Ward 2 seat then appeared on Republican and Democrat primary election ballots as a write-in option. The ballot did not include Poach’s name, which “created significant confusion among the voters,” according to the complaint.

The unnamed Ward 2 office received 28 write-in votes, according to the election results. No one received the 10 votes needed to secure the nomination, and no one voted for Poach.

Wratcher wrote in the complaint that placing the Ward 2 office on the November election ballot would only cause more confusion and is contrary to state law, which says local officials can only run for election in odd-numbered years.

The state’s Election Code contradicts the municipality’s home rule charter, which states that an appointed council member must run in the next municipal or non-municipal election if he or she wants to serve a full term.

Nevertheless, neither side has admitted to making mistakes.

“We were following the charter, (the county) was following the state election code,” Poach said. The confusing part, he said, is why the county elections bureau included the Ward 2 office on the primary ballots.

“That’s the reason it’s in front of a judge – so we can resolve these kinds of conflicts,” he said. Poach said he will wait for a judge to make a determination on the matter before deciding whether he’ll run a write-in campaign.

Little said the state’s Election Code should trump the municipality’s Home Rule Charter when it comes to filling vacancies of elected officials.

“If the judge agrees, Poach is in through Dec. 2019 and the 2nd Ward seat is removed from the November ballot,” Little said in an email. “If the judge disagrees, Poach is in through Dec. 2018, and whoever gets the most write-in votes in November (including Poach) will be the council rep for one year.”

Wolosik declined to comment on the lawsuit, but he said the Ward 2 office will appear on the November election ballot. As of July 12, no candidates have petitioned to appear on the ballot for the office. Independent candidates have until Aug. 1 to file nominating papers.

“And like in all elections, you can have write-ins,” Wolosik said.