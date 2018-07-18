Monroeville Foundation preps for inaugural 5K, 'CommUNITY Day'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Runners and walkers are lining up to participate in Monroeville Foundation’s inaugural “Monroeville CommUNITY Day” 5K run and walk, said an event organizer.

Around 75 people have signed up so far, said Debbie Iszauk.

“It’s a rolling number – new online registrations are happening every day,” she said, adding she expects around 100 by the day of the race.

The inaugural event on July 28, held to celebrate Forbes Hospital’s 40 th anniversary in Monroeville, will include a 5K Run for Your Life and Walk with a Doc Race, around 10 food trucks, craft vendors, stage performances by The Woohoo Band, The Flow Band and Billy Price Band and activities for kids.

After the race, Forbes Hospital will sponsor a health fair. Band performances and children’s activities will occur at Monroeville Community Park West off Tilbrook Road from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Runners are able to register for the race for $25 online at bit.ly/2NqsG29 and event-day registration is $30. Runners receive a T-shirt, race bib, “goodie bag” and admittance into the race’s after party. The party will include a DJ, food and an awards ceremony for the top runners.

Proceeds from the race will go to The Monroeville Foundation.

To see the event’s schedule for the day, visit bit.ly/2uurrIa .

If You Go

What: Forbes at 40 CommUNITY Day

Where: Monroeville Community Park - West, 2399 Tilbrook Road

When: Registration for 5K race begins 7:30 a.m. Race starts 8:30 a.m. Community Day activities are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 28.

Cost: Community Day activities are free, including parking. Runners pay $25 to register online and event-day registration is $30.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.