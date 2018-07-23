Monroeville preparing for National Night Out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville emergency responders are preparing for the annual National Night Out celebration.

The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 at Pavilion 2 in the Monroeville Community Park, 2399 Tilbrook Road.

There will be Monroeville fire trucks and police cars, and an Army Humvee, along with free food and entertainment.

Police plan to serve hot dogs, have fingerprinting for families as well as K-9 demonstrations.

“It’s been something to raise awareness of law enforcement and be in touch with the community,” police Chief Doug Cole said. “It’s always a great idea to do that. We don’t want to be an occupying force. We want to be part of the community. This is one way to increase our exposure to that and show police officers in a different light.”

Other kids’ activities will be provided by the Monroeville Public Library and the municipal parks and recreation department.

Participants are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for local food pantries.

Night Out, which was established by the National Association of Town Watch, began nearly 35 years ago with residents leaving their porch lights on. Over the years, it has become a block party.

Police Cpl. Mark Kandrack and Karen Barton, secretary to the police chief, restored the municipality’s participation in the celebration last year after a five-year hiatus.

The department stopped having National Night Out after its community safety division officer retired, and nobody replaced him.

Hundreds of people participated in its resurgence.

More information about National Night Out is available at the municipal website, monroeville.pa.us .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.