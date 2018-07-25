Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

East Suburban Artists League show to start in August

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
A watercolor painting by Barbara Jewell entitled “Parking Lot Tulips.” The painting will appear in the 2018 ESAL art show at CCAC Boyce Campus.
A display of the art at the 2015 East Suburban Artists League annual show at CCAC Boyce Campus.
The East Suburban Artists League is ready to hold its 39 th annual art show at the Community College of Allegheny County Boyce Campus on the first Saturday of August.

This year, Diane Murray, of South Hills, will judge the nearly 70 pieces of art that ESAL members submitted. The opening ceremony, where Murray will announce a “Best of Show” winner, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at CCAC Boyce Campus, 595 Beatty Road.

She will also give six other awards and 10 artists will also receive judge’s mention awards. Murray is an artist and photographer who is active in many art groups in the region. She also teaches techniques used in soft pastels, watercolors and using an iPad to create art, according to an ESAL news release.

The art show will be displayed at the college’s main entrance hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Sept. 7, said Linda Galati, ESAL’s Boyce show coordinator.

Some of the art will be available for purchase.

“We’ve been having it there for the last 39 years,” she said. “It’s been a great venue for us, it gets a lot of traffic from teachers and students.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

