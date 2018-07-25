Drugs, robbery cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville
Updated 3 hours ago
Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
- Dhakota White, 20, of Quincy, Mass. on charges of possession of instruments of a crime, promoting prostitution and possession of marijuana. Allegheny County police filed the charges April 6.
- Justin Householder, 33, of Jeannette on charge of possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 26.
- Raihan Uddin, 21, of Monroeville on charges of simple assault. Charges were filed April 16.
- Robert Putzlocker III, 33, of Wilmerding on charges of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Sept. 10.
Waived preliminary hearings
- Antonio Maurice Falls, 33, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, failure to carry license, driving with a suspended license, failure to obey traffic control devices, disregard traffic lane, no rear lights and two counts of turning movements and required signals. Charges were filed July 6.
- Nasir Roemar Howard, 19, of Swissvale on charges of burglary, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy, six counts of simple assault and six counts of recklessly endangering another person. Charges were filed June 5.
