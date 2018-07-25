Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Drugs, robbery cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 3 hours ago

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Dhakota White, 20, of Quincy, Mass. on charges of possession of instruments of a crime, promoting prostitution and possession of marijuana. Allegheny County police filed the charges April 6.
  • Justin Householder, 33, of Jeannette on charge of possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 26.
  • Raihan Uddin, 21, of Monroeville on charges of simple assault. Charges were filed April 16.
  • Robert Putzlocker III, 33, of Wilmerding on charges of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Sept. 10.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Antonio Maurice Falls, 33, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, failure to carry license, driving with a suspended license, failure to obey traffic control devices, disregard traffic lane, no rear lights and two counts of turning movements and required signals. Charges were filed July 6.
  • Nasir Roemar Howard, 19, of Swissvale on charges of burglary, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy, six counts of simple assault and six counts of recklessly endangering another person. Charges were filed June 5.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me