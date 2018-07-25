Drugs, DUI among recent cases investigated by Monroeville police
Monroeville police filed the following charges July 20-25 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst’s office:
- Kacee Lee Walczak, 40, of Monroeville with driving under the influence, exceeding maximum speed limit and not equipped with general lighting requirements. Charges were filed July 20 in connection with an incident at Mosside Boulevard and William Penn Highway.
- Erica Kenney-Taylor, 27, of McKeesport with three counts of access device fraud and three counts of receiving stolen property. Charges were filed July 25 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard.
- William Wise, 41, of Plum with two counts of retail theft. Charges were filed July 20 in connection with an incident along the 4200 block of William Penn Highway.
- Brady Richard Glover, 33, of Butler with possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia Charges were filed July 20 in connection with an incident at William Penn Highway and Pace Drive.
- Joseph Michael Kern, 34, of Springdale with possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. Charges were filed July 20 in connection with an incident at William Penn Highway and Pace Drive.
- Krista Lynn Penrose, 34, of West Mifflin with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, careless driving and driving with a suspended license. Charges were filed July 20 in connection with an incident along the 4300 block of Northern Pike.
- Rebecca Marie Rozzano, 70, of Monroeville with retail theft. Charges were filed July 20 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard.
- Anthony Papai, 32, of Normalville with institutional vandalism. Charges were filed July 20 in connection with an incident at the Monroeville police station.
- Taylor Michelle Murphy, 21, of Pitcairn with resisting arrest, retail theft and disorderly conduct Charges were filed July 20 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.
- Nicole Ruaso, 38, of Pittsburgh with possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed July 20 in connection with an incident along the 2500 block of Haymaker Road.