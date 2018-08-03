Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville Jazz Festival tuned for Aug. 18 four-band lineup

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
File photo of the Monroeville Jazz Festival.
Updated 7 hours ago

The 16 th annual Monroeville Jazz Festival lineup includes four bands, including two national performers.

Headlining the evening, presented by the Monroeville Foundation, is the Emmet Cohen Trio. The band takes the Tall Trees Amphitheater stage at 7 p.m.

Cohen, a pianist, has appeared in jazz events around the world, including the Monterey, Newport, North Sea, Ern, Edinburgh jazz festivals and the New Orleans and Heritage Festival, says his website. Cohen is also a Yamaha designated jazz pianist, which is a distinction for artists with an “established career in the music industry,” according to Yamaha’s website.

Opening for Cohen is drummer and percussionist William Jevon Rushton, a Pittsburgh native. He will perform with Stacia Abbott, a vocalist from East Liverpool, Ohio, at 5 p.m.

Rushton, 34, has received many rewards and recently arranged the music for An Evening with the Musical Compositions of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust in April.

Yoko Suzuki Trio will take the stage at 4 p.m. Suzuki, an alto saxophonist, pianist and composer, moved to Pittsburgh in 2006 to earn her PhD in ethnomusicology and women’s studies from the University of Pittsburgh, according to the Monroeville Foundation.

Kicking off the day at 2:30 p.m. is Pittsburgh’s Funky Fly Project, comprised of teens Winston Bell, Henry Schultz, Brandon Terry and Eric Dowdell Jr. The group’s website says each musician “gains inspiration from a number of different influences and their combined sound has been described as ‘spectacular,’ ‘inspirational’ and the ‘future of jazz.’”

The free event will also have several food trucks and Rivertowne Brewery’s craft beer for purchase.

For more information, visit monroevillefoundation.org.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

