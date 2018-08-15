Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Drug, theft cases recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Stefany Elizabeth Osgood, 30, of White Oak on charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Pitcairn police filed the charges June 15.
  • Lance Locke, 38, of Groveport, Ohio on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy. Charges were filed June 12.
  • Jaravis Bud Brackett, 28, of Pittsburgh on charges of making materially false oral statements. Charges were filed June 6.
  • Edward Byers III, 37, of White Oak on charges of habitual offenders, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and fraudulent use of registration plate. Charges were filed June 1.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Rashodd Henderson-Henry, 29, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of firearm prohibited, criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed March 2.
  • Lindsay Nicole Ashby, 26, of Turtle Creek on charges of retail theft, conspiracy and possession of instruments of a crime. Charges were filed July 3.
  • Amber Carner, 21, of Greenville on charges of accident involving death or personal injury, driving without a license, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. Charges were filed July 23.
  • Dorien Lamont Franklin, 24, of Pittsburgh on charges of retail theft. Charges were filed July 31.
  • Kyle Matthews Williams, 23, of Monroeville on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, obstruction of highways, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, failure to keep right, improper pass, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and reckless driving. Charges were filed July 24.
  • Anthony Michael Perry, 31, of Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of controlled substances, driving with a suspended license and two counts of failure to perform duties at stop sign. Charges were filed July 3.

