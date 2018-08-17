Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Photo Gallery: Gateway Marching Band

Lillian Dedomenic | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
The music of 'Enigma' is featured in this year's halftime show by the Gateway Marching Band. Members of the ensemble have been spending the past several weeks in band camp practicing the various numbers for the show. During a full ensemble practice on Wednesday evening, August 15, Levi Taylor and Ethan Cook work on one of the drill routines with the drumline. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The music of 'Enigma' is featured in this year's halftime show by the Gateway Marching Band. Members of the ensemble have been spending the past several weeks in band camp practicing the various numbers for the show. During a full ensemble practice on Wednesday evening, August 15, Adella Green and Anthony Czesnakowski work on one of the drill routines. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The music of 'Enigma' is featured in this year's halftime show by the Gateway Marching Band. Members of the ensemble have been spending the past several weeks in band camp practicing the various numbers for the show. During a full ensemble practice on Wednesday evening, August 15, Alicia Broyard works on one of the drill routines with the flute setion. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The music of 'Enigma' is featured in this year's halftime show by the Gateway Marching Band. Members of the ensemble have been spending the past several weeks in band camp practicing the various numbers for the show. During a full ensemble practice on Wednesday evening, August 15, Bobbie Johnson works on one of the drill routines with the color guard. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The music of 'Enigma' is featured in this year's halftime show by the Gateway Marching Band. Members of the ensemble have been spending the past several weeks in band camp practicing the various numbers for the show. During a full ensemble practice on Wednesday evening, August 15, Jenna Beam works on one of the drill routines with the color guard. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The music of 'Enigma' is featured in this year's halftime show by the Gateway Marching Band. Members of the ensemble have been spending the past several weeks in band camp practicing the various numbers for the show. During a full ensemble practice on Wednesday evening, August 15, Kylie Mamrose, Emma Passarelli-Roberts, and Jillian Blackburn rehearse a number with the horn section. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The music of 'Enigma' is featured in this year's halftime show by the Gateway Marching Band. Members of the ensemble have been spending the past several weeks in band camp practicing the various numbers for the show. During a full ensemble practice on Wednesday evening, August 15, David Clark and Tommy Sides rehearse a number with the horn section. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The music of 'Enigma' is featured in this year's halftime show by the Gateway Marching Band. Members of the ensemble have been spending the past several weeks in band camp practicing the various numbers for the show. During a full ensemble practice on Wednesday evening, August 15, Nathan Clark rehearses a number with the horn section. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The music of 'Enigma' is featured in this year's halftime show by the Gateway Marching Band. Members of the ensemble have been spending the past several weeks in band camp practicing the various numbers for the show. During a full ensemble practice on Wednesday evening, August 15, Nick Nikou, Nathan Clark, and Anthony Zappy rehearse with the horn section. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The music of “Enigma” is featured in this year’s halftime show by the Gateway Marching Band. Members of the ensemble have been spending the past several weeks in band camp practicing the various numbers for the show.

