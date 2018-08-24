Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville Convention Center to host gun show this weekend

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Monroeville Convention Center
monroevilleconventioncenter.com
Monroeville Convention Center

Updated 23 hours ago

Monroeville Convention Center hosts the Showmasters Gun Show this weekend.

It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 209 Mall Blvd.

This show will feature many new exhibitors with over 600 tables of guns, rifles, shotguns, Civil War guns, gun cabinets, slings, custom and manufactured knives, Damascus knives, axes, swords, knife sharpening, tons of ammo, collector cartridges, the latest gadgets, holsters, sheaths, stun guns, optics, scopes, lasers and military weapons parts.

Tickets are $11. Children younger than 12 get in free. Saturday’s admission is good for Sunday with hand stamp.

Free parking will be available. A coupon for $1 off a regular adult admission is available on the Showmasters’ website.

More information about the event is available at showmastersgunshows.com or call 540-951-1344.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me