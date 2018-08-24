Hearing rescheduled in Monroeville election confusion case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A hearing for a case between Monroeville and the Allegheny County Elections Bureau was postponed last week and rescheduled for the beginning of September.

It will happen at 10 a.m. Sept. 4, in courtroom 7 of the Pittsburgh City-County Building, 414 Grant St., before Judge Joseph James, according to court filings.

Monroeville filed a complaint against the county elections division in July because, according to the complaint written by Solicitor Robert Wratcher, an unnamed Monroeville Ward 2 council seat appeared on the municipality’s primary election ballots, causing confusion.

Eric Poach, a Democrat, currently holds the seat in question. He was appointed by Monroeville council in January to fill a vacancy created when former Ward 2 Councilman Nick Gresock became mayor. Poach tried to file nominating papers in March but the county elections division “refused to accept the petitions,” according to the municipality’s complaint.

In an answer on behalf of the elections division , Andrew Szefi, the county’s solicitor, said Poach’s nominating papers were improperly filed and that the division followed protocol when putting the unnamed Ward 2 council seat on the primary ballots.

The write-in option received 28 votes, according to the election results. No one received the 10 votes needed to secure the nomination and no one voted for Poach. No candidates appear on the county’s unofficial candidate list for the seat.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.