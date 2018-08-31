Medical marijuana dispensary to open in Monroeville Sept. 28

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
The Healing Center under construction in February 2018.
A medical cannabis dispensary with a location currently under construction in Monroeville plans to open toward the end of September.

Chris Cohan, co-owner of The Healing Center, plans to host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 and officially open its doors to customers at 10 a.m. Sept. 28.

The dispensary opened its first location in Washington County in June, Cohan said.

“It’s been very successful,” he said. “We’re excited to be spreading our wings into Monroeville.”

Cohan said he plans to hire around 25 employees at the Monroeville site. The company is still hiring full- and part-time customer service representatives, he said.

Healing Center was one of the 27 in the state awarded permits to dispense medical marijuana by the state Department of Health in June 2017. Cohan said he plans to start construction on a third dispensary in Cranberry in November.

The Healing Center’s plans to build at 130 Mall Circle Drive and provide medical marijuana to patients were approved by council last September. The former bank building was demolished to make room for a new 7,000-square-foot building where medical marijuana will be available in dry leaf form, pills, tinctures, oils and ointments to state-issued cardholders. The store will also sell vape gear.

Patients must have one of 21 medical conditions to be prescribed cannabis, including epilepsy, cancer, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

