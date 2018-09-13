DUI and thefts among recent Monroeville police investigations
Updated 4 hours ago
Monroeville police filed the following charges Sept. 7 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst’s office:
- Nerson Amini, 18, of Pittsburgh with retail theft and criminal mischief. Charges were filed Sept. 7 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.
- Joelle Consolaro, 26, of Springdale with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Charges were filed Sept. 7 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.
- Joi Jackson, 37, of Pittsburgh with criminal conspiracy and two counts of retail theft. Charges were filed Sept. 7 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.
- John Sadowsky, 72, of Monroeville with harassment, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, registration and certificate of title required and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility. Charges were filed Sept. 7 in connection with an incident along the 3700 block of William Penn Highway.
- Joseph Swisher, 48, of Delmont with driving under the influence, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving with a suspended license and careless driving. Charges were filed Sept. 7 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard.