Monroeville man pleads guilty to federal teen sex charges

A Monroeville man pleaded guilty Friday to videotaping sex acts with a 14-year-old girl and attempting to sell copies of the video online.

Daniel Kundrat, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge of producing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor in federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, Kundrat on Aug. 10, 2016, traveled to Columbus, Ohio , to pick up the teen, with whom he’d been communicating, and brought her back to what was then his home in Millvale.

There, according to court documents, they had intercourse, which Kundrat recorded to video and attempted to sell on the internet.

On Aug. 22, 2016, Kundrat provided one of the videos to an undercover officer investigating the teen’s whereabouts.

In addition to the plea, Kundrat also acknowledged responsibility for the other counts in the indictment: traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, interstate transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual activity, as well as the possession and distribution of material depicting sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kundrat already is serving five to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in February 2017 to several charges related to the incident before Allegheny County Judge Jill Rangos.

The federal charge carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 9, 2019 before Chief U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti.

