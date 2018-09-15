Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville man pleads guilty to federal teen sex charges

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
Daniel Kundrat, 35, of Monroeville.
Daniel Kundrat, 35, of Monroeville.

Updated 8 hours ago

A Monroeville man pleaded guilty Friday to videotaping sex acts with a 14-year-old girl and attempting to sell copies of the video online.

Daniel Kundrat, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge of producing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor in federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, Kundrat on Aug. 10, 2016, traveled to Columbus, Ohio , to pick up the teen, with whom he’d been communicating, and brought her back to what was then his home in Millvale.

There, according to court documents, they had intercourse, which Kundrat recorded to video and attempted to sell on the internet.

On Aug. 22, 2016, Kundrat provided one of the videos to an undercover officer investigating the teen’s whereabouts.

In addition to the plea, Kundrat also acknowledged responsibility for the other counts in the indictment: traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, interstate transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual activity, as well as the possession and distribution of material depicting sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kundrat already is serving five to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in February 2017 to several charges related to the incident before Allegheny County Judge Jill Rangos.

The federal charge carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 9, 2019 before Chief U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me