Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Community leaders meet to discuss improving police, community relations

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Kenneth Huston, president of the Allegheny East NAACP Chapter, addresses municipal officials, police chiefs and other NAACP leaders at a forum in Monroeville on Sept. 20, 2018.
Kenneth Huston, president of the Allegheny East NAACP Chapter, addresses municipal officials, police chiefs and other NAACP leaders at a forum in Monroeville on Sept. 20, 2018.

Updated 13 hours ago

At a recent gathering of community leaders, the East Allegheny NAACP chapter president criticized protesters who shut down roadways following the shooting and killing of teen Antwon Rose by an East Pittsburgh police officer.

“I’m tired of turning on the news, and I’m tired of seeing young black kids spit in cops’ faces, taunting officers to do something to them. There’s something seriously wrong with that,” said Kenneth Huston at the event for NAACP leaders, municipal officials and police chiefs held at Monroeville’s municipal building Sept. 20.

The meeting, intended to initiate dialogue to improve relations between the community and police officers, included police chiefs from Monroeville, Plum, Rankin and North Versailles; leaders from those communities; and Pittsburgh NAACP chapter President Richard Stewart and Penn Hills’ NAACP chapter President Joyce Davis.

The group of about 20 discussed, at length, police protocol for responding to potentially violent calls and training officers on unconscious bias and shared anecdotes of what they do in their communities to improve relations with law enforcement.

Huston said the first of seven forums set to be held on the topic was inspired by the shooting and killing of Rose by an East Pittsburgh officer in June.

Huston’s chapter represents Monroeville, Murrysville, Pitcairn, Plum and Wilmerding.

“How do we tone down that (negative response to Rose’s death)? I think tonight is what we’re trying to do to start that dialogue as to how do we build those trusts so that officers know that everybody is not against them,” he said.

Rose, 17, was fatally shot by officer Michael Rosfeld on June 19 following a traffic stop. The teen had been a passenger in a car that matched the description of one involved in a drive-by shooting in North Braddock about 15 minutes prior. He was unarmed when he was shot in the back three times.

The shooting led to several protests that shut down major thoroughfares and busy intersections in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region. They have gained nationwide attention.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. charged Rosfeld with homicide on June 27.

NAACP leaders urged police to get into schools more often to eliminate fear of officers among children.

“When a police officer stops a black person, automatically, right now in this climate, there’s fear in their hearts,” said Marcella Lee, treasurer for the East Allegheny NAACP chapter.

Lee’s comment came after Turtle Creek Chief of Police Dale Kraeer said his officers complain often about being called racists after routine traffic stops.

“Nothing upsets an officer more than when he’s called ‘racist’ and he’s just doing his job,” Kraeer said.

Doug Cole, Monroeville’s police chief, said, by and large, police departments in the area have responded well to the aftermath of Rose’s shooting.

“Police officers are human, too. They make mistakes, absolutely. We try to minimize them as much as we can, and when we make a mistake, we certainly try to reevaluate,” he said.

Huston said the East Allegheny chapter has not scheduled the other six community forums.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me