Monroeville library to host Therese Rocco, other authors at 'Local Authors Festival'

The Monroeville Public Library will host 15 local authors during its Local Authors Festival.

“We are honored to have Therese Rocco showcasing her memoir of being the first woman assistant Chief of Police in Pittsburgh,” said Barbara English, the library’s assistant director.

Rocco’s book, “Therese Rocco: Pittsburgh’s First Female Assistant Police Chief,” was published by Word Association Publishers in March 2017.

English said other authors that will make an appearance include Annette Dashofy, Martha Reed, Mary Sutton and Bryan Chapman.

Karen Novak, former co-owner of McGinnis Sisters, is coordinating the program. English said she was approached by Novak to host the event after she hosted a similar authors’ festival at the Monroeville store.

“It was so well received she approached the library about hosting the event this year after the store was closed,” English said. “We are excited with the response from the authors.”

The free event will occur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at the library, 4000 Gateway Campus Blvd.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.