Assault, drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville
Updated 7 hours ago
Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
- Justin Delancey, 28, of Vandergrift on charges of retail theft, flight to avoid apprehension, conspiracy, harassment and criminal mischief. Charges were filed April 28.
- Lauren Colaianni, 24, of Vandergrift on charges of retail theft and conspiracy. Charges were filed April 28.
Waived preliminary hearings
- Deontrae Lincoln-Vason, 27, of Penn Hills on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, failure to keep right, improper pass, not discontinuing signal, driving at unsafe speed, reckless driving, improper sunscreening and two counts of periods for required lighted lamps. Charges were filed Aug. 3.
- Sara Galina, 32, of Rochester on charges of driving under the influence and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Charges were filed Aug. 9.
- William Jackson, 60, of Pitcairn on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Pitcairn police filed the charges Sept. 13.
- Martin Coyne, 59, of Pitcairn on charges of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and two counts of simple assault. Pitcairn police filed the charges Sept. 15.
- Allen Coker III, 24, of Penn Hills on charges of possession with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substances. Attorney General’s Office filed the charges Sept. 6.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.