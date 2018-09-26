Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

DUI and theft cases among recent Monroeville police investigations

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 7:15 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Monroeville police filed the following charges Sept. 19-25 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst’s office:

  • David Hicks, 49, of Verona with sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges were filed Sept. 25 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Mall Circle Drive.
  • Larry Diloreto, 68, of Turtle Creek with driving under the influence and careless driving. Charges were filed Sept. 19 in connection with an incident at Monroeville Boulevard and James Street.
  • Derrick Hart, 49, of Pittsburgh with retail theft. Charges were filed Sept. 19 in connection with an incident along the 3500 block of William Penn Highway.
  • Jaleesa Starks, 30, of Pittsburgh with retail theft. Charges were filed Sept. 19 in connection with an incident along the 4100 block of William Penn Highway.
  • Kareem Alexander, 31, of Pittsburgh with unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles, driving under the influence, turning movements and required signals and operating a vehicle without general lighting requirements. Charges were filed Sept. 25 in connection with an incident

