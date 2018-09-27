Repairs to Westmoreland Heritage Trail face delays from public, rains

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A section of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail in Monroeville and Penn Township has been closed for more than two weeks but people are still using it, the Heritage Trail president said.

“We’d like it to be totally closed, but they’re not following the signs,” said Stan Rudge, WHT president.

The trail is closed between Saunders Station in Monroeville and Forbes Road in Penn Township. Rudge said 1,500 feet of the trail’s crushed limestone was washed out because of heavy rains the region experienced Sept. 9.

The area sustained damage from flooding in the area during the rain storm, including a landslide that shut down state route 48 for a time.

He said fixing the trail will cost more than $9,000 after materials and labor. Westmoreland County Parks will foot the bill, Rudge said.

Rudge said he hoped the work to be done sometime this week, but wasn’t sure on an exact date.

